Wilson got to bond with future Florida Gators’ teammates

The Florida Gators had most of their 2019 recruiting class on campus this past weekend for one last chance to bond with the coaching staff and get to know Gainesville more.

Offensive line commit Wardrick Wilson (6-4, 304, Miami, FL. Carol City) was one of those on campus and he got the chance to bond with everyone and he also had plenty to eat during the visit.

“It was a great visit, it was great,” Wilson said of his official visit to Florida. “I got to hang out with the players and the coaches. It was more than I expected from them. I had a lot of good food, I’m not even going to lie I liked everything.”

Wilson who has been committed over a year now wanted to get to closer to everyone and he succeeded in doing that this weekend.

“Just to bond with the new coaching staff,” he said on what he wanted to get out of this visit. “I think I got to know them a little more but I think I got close with Coach [Dan] Mullen the most.”

The offensive lineman brought his mom on campus this weekend and she also enjoyed the visit and got to meet offensive line coach John Hevesy’s wife while in town.

“My mother she really liked the visit,” Wilson said on how his family liked the visit. “She was very excited and she loved the way they treated here. She got to meet Coach Mullen’s wife and Coach Hevesy’s wife.”

Before Wilson and his mom left town, they got to meet with Mullen and the Gators head coach had a simple message for him.

“He just told me to stay focused,” he said on the message from Coach Mullen. “He told me to keep going hard. We didn’t really have any questions for him.”

While on campus Wilson also got to recruit another player at his position and bond with some of his future teammates.

“I was talking to my guy Dontae Lucas,” Wilson said on whom he was talking to this weekend. “It was cool to hang out with the commits because I didn’t really know them like that but I really got to know them while I was on the visit. It was very cool.”

Next up for Wilson will be the end of his recruitment as he signs later this month.

“I’m signing on the 19th and enrolling early next month,” he said.