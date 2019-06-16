Rosemy ready to decide between SEC East rivals

Out of the three official visitors on campus this weekend for the Florida Gators only one was an instate prospect but it was a big target.

Receiver Marcus Rosemy (6-2, 187, Fort Lauderdale, FL. St. Thomas Aquinas) is one of the top receivers in the country this year and he got to spend a lot of time with the coaching staff this weekend.

“The visit was pretty good,” Rosemy said of his visit to Florida this weekend. “I chilled with Coach [Billy] Gonzales and Coach [Dan] Mullen the whole weekend and we walked around and looked at some of the academic buildings they have.”

Rosemy was hosted by a former St. Thomas Aquinas receiver this weekend and he explained to the 2020 receiver why Florida is the place to be.

“Trevon Grimes was,” he said on who his player host was this weekend. “He said basically that Florida is a good fit for me and that I would fit what they run and that they need guys.”

Receivers coach Billy Gonzales also explained to Rosemy this weekend why Florida needs help at the receiver position in 2020.

“He told me that they’re possibly losing five receivers after the season if Trevon decides to leave,” Rosemy said on the message from Gonzales. “He said they need receivers to come in and play early. He sees me as a guy that can play all around at receiver.”

Head coach Dan Mullen echoed what Gonzales did and also explained what Florida can do for Rosemy outside of football.

“Basically the same thing that Coach Gonzales told me,” he said on the message from the Mullen. “He said he needs a guy like me to come in and he was talking to me about the team and school and how I would fit in with them.”

Rosemy hadn’t visited Florida much until this spring but he says his relationship is getting better with the Gators coaching staff.

“We have a good relationship and we talk on a daily basis,” Rosemy said on his relationship with the coaching staff. “They’re always checking on me and after this visit, I feel like we got a lot closer.”

Last week, Rosemy made news when he said he wanted to make a decision soon and he says he will choose between two SEC east rivals.

“I set that because I feel like it’s time for me to end this and start focusing on my season that’s coming up,” he said on him deciding he was ready to make a decision soon. “I don’t have a decision made yet but I’m going to choose between Florida and Georgia when I decide.”

INSIDERS TAKE: Rosemy said he will make a decision either before the season or early in the season.