Lemon honored to be offered by the Florida Gators

Last week the Florida Gators handed out several new offers including a few to JUCO players in the 2020 class.

Defensive lineman Alex Lemon (6-4, 275, San Diego, CA. Mesa College) was one of those offered last week when he heard the news from safeties coach Ron English.

“Coach English offered,” Lemon said of which coach from Florida offered him. “He said that they really like my film and my speed. Him and Coach [Todd] Granatham like my style of play and really want to work with me and develop me into a beast of a defensive lineman. The biggest thing he emphasized was grades for me, which was also very important for my self values.”

English explained to Lemon after offering him how the Gators see him fitting into Florida’s defense.

“Coach English thinks I’ll be a 3-technique,” he said on where Florida sees him playing. “He said they’re recruiting me as a defensive lineman because he doesn’t know where Coach Grantham is going to want to see me play at, just based off of me being a versatile player that can play all over the line.”

Lemon has 10 offers now but the offer from Florida was one that his attention last week.

“It’s a blessing and a honor,” Lemon said on what the offer means to him. “Just because you never know where you’re going to go or who you meet and how that can benefit you later in left.”

Now that the Gators have offered Lemon, the defensive lineman is starting to do his research on Florida.

“I’m very interested in Florida,” he said on his interest in Florida. “It’s SEC football and its very high line school academic wise and they’re sponsored by Jordan.”

The Gators will also have a chance to impress Lemon on campus in the coming weeks as the defensive lineman wants to take an official visit to Gainesville soon.

“Hopefully for an official visit within the next few weeks,” Lemon said on when he plans to visit Florida. “I want to see the campus, the facilities, the uniforms and the dorms and I want to see how some of the players spend there off time.”