Height bonds with Christian Robinson during Florida Gators visit

On Saturday the Florida Gators hosted a lot of defensive prospects on campus for the Gator Great cookout in Gainesville.

Linebacker Romello Height (6-5, 210, Dublin, GA. High) was on campus and got to spend a lot of time around the coaching staff on Saturday.

“It was great, I felt like family,” Height said of his visit to Florida on Saturday. “I got to build a better relationship with the coaches. Me and Coach C-Rob [Christian Robinson] sat down and watched a little film; it was great seeing the defensive scheme. It was great seeing the other recruits.”

Height was last on campus for the spring game but being able to spend more time with the coaches made this visit better for the linebacker.

“It was a big difference because I got to know a lot more people,” he said on how this visit compared to his last one to Florida. “Me and Coach C-Rob are close now, he’s my guy. He’s a young coach and a good dude.”

Linebacker coach Christian Robinson spent a lot of time with Height and explained to him how he would fit into the Gators defense.

“BUCK linebacker,” Height said on where Florida sees him playing on defense. “Really you always have to play with hands, you can’t dodge any block, that’s how you fit into that defense. I think I would do good in it, I’m very physical.”

Height has always talked highly of the Gators and that continued on Saturday following his visit to Gainesville.

“It’s a nice school, a school in the SEC,” he said on what he likes about Florida. “This is where the players are made in the SEC.

Next up for Height will be a trip to another SEC school and then several unofficial visits.

“I will be at Kentucky on June 5th-7th, a lot of unofficials set up,” Height said of future visits. “I don’t know which officials I want to take. UCF, USC, Syracuse, Vanderbilt and I’m going to Georgia Tech for an unofficial visit.”

Last month Height named Georgia Tech his leader but he says he’s now looking at everyone.

“Nobody is my leader,” he said. “Take some visits and just open things up, I may be done in September.”