Florida Gators visitors list for the Gator Great cookout

The Florida Gators will host their second annual Gator Great cookout this weekend as they will host several prospects on campus.

Dan Mullen and his coaching staff hope to use this event to get momentum started with several prospects who are scheduled to visit Gainesville this weekend.

The Gators are scheduled to host seven official visitors this weekend that will start on Friday and then on Saturday several unofficial visitors will make their way to campus.

GatorCountry brings you a Florida Gators recruiting visitors list for this weekend’s cookout.

Official visitors set to visit Gainesville

The Gators will host seven official visitors this weekend as prospects are now able to take officials in the spring.

Two of those official visitors will be on the offensive side of the ball with receiver Elijah Canion (6-3, 190, Hollywood, FL. Chaminade-Madonna Prep) expected in Gainesville this weekend. Florida and Auburn are two teams to watch with the receiver early on.

Offensive lineman Josh Braun (6-6, 335, Live Oak, FL. Suwannee) is also expected in town this weekend as the lineman as in the midst of several official visits. Georgia is a team talked about a lot with Braun but the Gators are squarely in the mix here.

On the defensive side of the ball the Gators will welcome Texas A&M defensive end commit Fadil Diggs (6-4, 233, Camden, NJ. Woodrow Wilson) to campus for the second time this spring. Diggs just recently committed to the Aggies but the Gators aren’t giving up here for the New Jersey prospect.

Defensive end Braiden McGregor (6-5, 247, Port Huron, MI. Northern) will be on campus for the second time this year this weekend. Notre Dame is the favorite early on for McGregor.

Defensive tackle Branard Wright (6-3, 300, Dallas, TX. Carter) will also be on campus this weekend but this will be his first visit to Gainesville. Wright is pretty open in his recruitment and has built a good relationship with the Gators coaching staff early on.

Defensive back Major Burns (6-1, 176, Baton Rouge, LA. Madison Prep) will be on campus for the first time this weekend as the defensive back says he talks with the coaching staff weekly. Oklahoma and LSU are the two schools to watch early on for Burns.

The seventh official visitor this weekend is expected to be defensive back Jahari Rogers (6-0, 170, Arlington, TX. High) who has a good relationship with defensive backs coach Torrian Gray. Rogers is very open in his process and this weekend is a big weekend for the Gators in his recruitment.

Unofficial visitors to visit Gainesville

The list of official visitors for the Gators is impressive but the coaching staff will also have a lot of big names coming on unofficial visits this weekend.

On the offensive side of the ball running back Jordon Simmons is expected in town. Simmons has been high on the Gators for sometime now and this weekend will mark his second trip to Gainesville this year.

Tight end Jonathan Odom took an official visit to Gainesville for the spring game and he’s also expected in Gainesville this weekend. The Florida legacy has stated he would like to have a decision before his senior year and this is another step in the right direction for the Gators in his recruitment. LSU is very much in the mix here as well.

Offensive lineman Javion Cohen decomitted from South Carolina just a few days after he received an offer from the Gators and he will be in town for the first time this weekend. Cohen has been picking up a lot of offers this spring and plans to take several visits before

narrowing things down.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Gators will welcome in defensive end Zykeivous Walker who recently named a top five that included Florida. The Gators have some work to do to catch Georgia in his recruitment but this weekend could certainly help Florida’s chances.

Defensive end Chantz Williams had talked about taking an official visit this weekend but instead decided to take an unofficial visit, which is good news for the Gators as he should return for an official visit later in the year. Williams is getting closer to a decision and the Gators are very much in the race for Williams.

Linebacker Markevius French will make the trip down from Memphis, Tennessee on Saturday to see the Gators and French has a lot of interest in the Gators.

Linebacker Romello Height is also expected in town this weekend and the linebacker has been on campus several times already this year. Georgia Tech is the team to beat early on but the Gators are still in the mix here.

Maybe the biggest unofficial visitor of the weekend is Alabama defensive back commit Jahquez Robinson who is expected on campus again in Gainesville. Robinson has been a frequent visitor to Gainesville and with the Gators desperately needing corners this a big visit.

Defensive back Joel Williams is also scheduled to visit Florida this weekend with his family. This is the second visit to Gainesville for Williams as the Gators battle Texas A&M and LSU for the defensive back.

Commits coming to town

Helping the coaching staff recruit all of those uncommitted prospects this weekend is expected to be several commits.

Quarterback commit Anthony Richardson has been a big recruiter for the Gators class and he’s expected to make the short drive over to campus on Saturday.

Receiver Jaquavion Fraziars and defensive line commit Gervon Dexter have also been big recruiters for the Gators and both are expected at the cookout on Saturday.

Receiver commit Leonard Manuel is a guy that hasn’t visited Gainesville as much as other commits but will be on campus this weekend.

Athlete commit Jaheim Bell and tight end commit Jeremiah Johnson are also expected to make the trip down from Georgia on Saturday.

Defensive end commit Morven Joseph is expected to join the rest of the commits as well this weekend.