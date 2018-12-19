Florida Gators signee profile: Offensive lineman Riley Simonds

By
Andrew Spivey
-

Riley Simonds

School: Buford

Hometown: Buford, GA.

Height: 6-4

Weight: 290

Position: offensive line

Rivals Ranking: 3-star

Recruited by:  John Hevesy

Enrollment date: Summer of 2019

Notable: Simonds picked the Florida Gators back in the spring and has been solid to Florida since that day. Simonds picked Florida over several big offers from other schools.

Quotable: “I think he’s one of the best coaches in all of coach football,” Simonds said of what he thinks of Hevesy. “I really like that about him and he’s a really good guy. There are two sides to every coach and you have to see how they’re off the field and how they’re on the field. On the field you want a coach that is going to get the best out of you and then off the field you want a guy that’s going to break you down but love you if you need it. Coach Hevesy is that type of guy.”

