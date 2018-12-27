All-American Bowl game preview of Florida Gators signees and targets

It’s bowl season for college football teams around the country but for a select number of high school seniors, it’s All-American game season.

100 of the nations best will arrive in San Antonio next week for the All-American Bowl that will take place on Saturday January 5th.

In San Antonio, the Gators will have two signees, one commit and three targets that didn’t sign in December that Florida is hoping to land in February.

GatorCountry brings you a preview of the All-American Bowl game here.

Gators signees taking the field

Florida will have three of its four linebacker signees/commits in the game in San Antonio next week taking on the nations best.

Linebacker commit Diwun Black who didn’t play this year after transferring will take the field for the All-American Bowl trying to show everyone just how good he is. Black has a chance to rise up the recruiting rankings with a good showing next week. Black is scheduled to officially visit Florida next month and then sign in February.

Linebacker Mohamoud Diabate has shown at every all-star event and in high school just how good of a player he is and he will try and do so in San Antonio as well. Diabate is a pass rusher but can also play in coverage as a linebacker.

Linebacker Tyron Hopper played safety and linebacker during his senior year but is scheduled to focus on just linebacker in college. Hopper will get the chance to spend the entire week at the position in San Antonio.

Key targets in San Antonio

One of the biggest targets remaining on the board for the Gators is defensive back Chris Steele who will announce his decision in San Antonio during the game on January 5th. The Gators are the favorites here but Oregon also made a late run for the defensive back. Steele will announce his decision and then early enroll at the school of his choice.

Florida State defensive end commit Quashon Fuller is scheduled to officially visit Florida in January after not signing with FSU in December. Fuller has long talked about his relationship with Sal Sunseri but the Gators just have to get his mom on board before Florida has a legit chance here.

Alabama defensive line commit Byron Young didn’t sign with Alabama in December and there’s some questions about whether or not he likes how big the Crimson Tide’s defensive line class has gotten or not. Young has already officially visited Florida but the Gators will try and get an unofficial visit out of the Alabama commit in January.

Stay tuned to coverage of the All-American Bowl game with GatorCountry.com