Notebook: Dan Mullen previews Florida Gators spring football

Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen spoke to the media on Monday ahead of his second spring at the helm of the program. With spring practice beginning Tuesday, he previewed the upcoming weeks. He discussed the quarterback competition, injuries, transfers and more.

Here’s what he said:

• In his second year, Mullen believes there is more the Gators can do more with the playbook. At the same time, he is still going to do things his guys do well.

• Emory Jones is putting on some weight. Mullen liked the way the sophomore quarterback approached the offseason.

• On Feleipe Franks: “I’ve seen him compete really hard this offseason.”

• Mullen said he hopes Franks expects to be the starting quarterback this season, but still understands he has to work hard for it. “I’m the head coach at the University of Florida and I work every day to make sure I stay the head coach.”

• “The great thing at quarterback now is we have some experience.”

• With only one returning starter, there is a lot of opportunity for competition on the offensive line this spring.

• Mullen said sophomore Amari Burney and redshirt freshman David Reese are guys they’re really looking to get on the field more this season.

• Defensive lineman Marlon Dunlap, linebacker Jeremiah Moon and offensive lineman Griffin McDowell are questionable for the spring with injuries.

• Linebacker Kylan Johnson will graduate in the spring and look to be a graduate transfer. He will no longer be with the team.

• On changes with the transfer portal: “I don’t take transfers that we don’t expect to play for us.”

• Mullen said Lamical Perine and Jabari Zuniga were very educated before making their decisions not to enter the NFL Draft and returning for this season.

• Mullen said moving the Miami game up a week does not make much of an impact on preparation.