Previewing the Under Armour All-American Game

It’s bowl season for college football teams around the country but for a select number of high school seniors, it’s All-American game season.

100 of the nations best will arrive in Orlando on Saturday for the Under Armour All-American and several Florida targets and signees will be in attendance.

Practice starts in Orlando on Sunday just one day after the Gators take the field in Atlanta for the Chick-Fil-A Bowl game.

In Orlando, the Gators will have two signees and four targets that didn’t sign in December that Florida is hoping to land in February.

GatorCountry brings you a preview of the Under Armour All-American game here.

Lakeland Duo to represent Florida

Two of Florida’s latest signees will represent the Gators brand in Orlando next week when offensive lineman Deyavie Hammond and tight end Keon Zipperer participate in the game.

Hammond will have a chance to showcase his skills against some of the nation’s best in one-on-one action against defensive lineman. Hammond is slated to enroll in Gainesville this summer.

Zipperer who plans to enroll in the summer as well will get a chance to catch passes from some future SEC rivals in the game.

Top targets participating in the game

Defensive back Kaiir Elam is one of the Gators top remaining targets on the board at a position of need. Florida and Georgia are battling for Elam heading into the February signing period and both prospects are expected to get him on campus in January for official visits.

Mississippi State defensive line commit Nathan Pickering has already taken his official visit to Gainesville but he didn’t sign during the early signing period. Pickering also took an official visit to Alabama as both the Crimson Tide and Gators battle to flip the Bulldog commit. Pickering has called Dan Mullen the coach he closest to out of all the coaches recruiting him.

Florida State defensive back commit Akeem Dent was a guy that Florida was in the mix for before he committed to the Noles but just recently Dent has talked about taking an official visit to Gainesville. It will be a tough flip for the Gators but getting Dent on campus in January would be huge.

Another Florida State defensive back commit is thinking about visiting Gainesville in January is Travis Jay who has been one of the Noles biggest recruiters in this class. Jay didn’t sign in December because he didn’t take any official visits due to his team playing for a state championship. Jay has talked about visiting Florida in January but nothing is set just yet.

Stay tuned to GatorCountry.com as we will be live in Orlando covering the Under Armour All-American practices starting on Sunday.