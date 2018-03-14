Phommachanh ready to visit the Florida Gators this spring

Dan Mullen and the Florida Gators coaching staff have several quarterbacks in the 2019 class looking hard at the Gators and thinking about visiting this spring.

Quarterback Taisun Phommachanh (6-4, 205, Bridgeport, CT. Avon Old Farms)is one of those quarterbacks that Florida is recruiting hard and he now plans to visit later this month.

“I’m going to visit on the 20th,” Phommachanh said. “I’ve been talking to them a lot and I just want to get down there and check out the school and meet everyone.”

Phommachanh admits that the Gators are recruiting him hard and he has several coaches from Florida reaching out to him.

“I talk to them a lot,” he said. “I’ve been talking to the head coach himself, the offensive coordinator, the quarterback and really pretty much the whole staff. They’re all talking to me.”

Head coach Dan Mullen is actively recruiting Phommachanh and the two are building a solid relationship before the visit.

“He just wants to get me down there,” Phommachanh said on what Mullen tells him. “He wants to meet me and get to know me more.”

Phommachanh is very familiar with Mullen’s work with past quarterbacks and he believes the head coach could help him achieve his goals.

“He has a lot of quarterback in the league that I’ve noticed,” he said on Mullen’s background. “He knows how to develop quarterbacks and I think he could help me and get me to the next level.”

Quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson has talked with Phommachanh about how he fits into what Florida wants to do on offense.

“He thinks that I’m a great fit for their offense because they like dual threat quarterbacks,” Phommachanh said of Johnson’s message to him. “He thinks that my skill set is perfect for what they’re trying to do there.”

The rest of the coaching staff has spoken with Phommachanh here and there and they all send a similar message to the quarterback.

“They all just say that they want to get me down there so that I can meet them,” he said on the overall message from the coaching staff. “They’re excited for the visit.”

Florida is some tough competition with Phommachanh as several other big name schools are after the quarterback.

“Clemson, South Carolina, Florida State, UConn and really a lot of schools,” Phommachanh said on schools recruiting him hard. “I don’t have any leaders or anything because I’m wanting to take a few more visits.”

Phommachanh like most quarterbacks wants to end the process sooner rather than later so he can help recruit for that school.

“I would like to do it by the summer time if I find the right school,” he said. “I want to commit to a school so I can help build the class at that school.”

INSIDERS TAKE: Phommachanh plans to visit Florida and Florida State while in the sunshine state and he just returned from a visit to Clemson and South Carolina.