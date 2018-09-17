Fraziars has a lot of early interest in the Florida Gators

The Florida Gators coaching staff has done a good job of getting a lot of underclassmen on campus the first few weeks of the season and that continued on Saturday.

2020 athlete Jaquavion Fraziars (6-4, 185, Ocala, FL. Dunnellon) was on campus for a little bit of Saturday’s game and liked what he saw from the Gators.

“It was good all together,” Fraziars said of his visit to Florida on Saturday. “I left at halftime because it was just a little hot so I had to leave a little early so I didn’t get to do much.”

Fraziars talked with several coaches on Saturday in the Swamp including head coach Dan Mullen.

“I talked to Coach Christian [Robinson], Coach Mullen, his wife and Coach Chuck [Cantor],” he said on the coaches he spoke to on Saturday on Saturday. “Coach Chuck was making fun of the fact that I had to long snap on Friday night.”

Linebackers coach Christian Robinson talked a little bit with Fraziars on Saturday about the 2020 athletes junior year.

“He just was what’s up and asked how I was doing,” Fraziars said of his talk with Robinson. “He asked what all went down on Friday night at our game.”

Robinson has been the main recruiter for Fraziars so far and he has had a simple but to the point message for the athlete.

“He usually just says to just be patient,” he said on Robinson’s recruiting pitch to him. “He said make sure I know that I’m a top priority and he tells me that I can play the position I want to play in college.”

Fraziars has been on campus for the last two games in the Swamp and a lot of that has to do with his love for the coaching staff at Florida.

“Coach Mullen is the coolest cat I know by far,” Fraziars said on his impressions of the coaching staff. “Everybody else is right behind him, they all show so much love.”

The 2020 athlete already has an offer from Florida and he has a lot of interest in the Gators despite growing up in a family who likes Florida’s rivals.

“I like them a lot, obviously it’s in state and right up the road so my family can come see me whenever they feel is right,” he said on what he likes about Florida. “I’ve grown up a Gator fan in a house full of Seminoles and Miami fans and it’s just a blessing to have an opportunity to have chance to play for them in the future.”

INSIDERS TAKE: Fraziars says he plans to be in the Swamp when Florida takes on LSU the first of October.