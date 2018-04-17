Flott calls the Florida Gators his leader after Friday’s visit

Saturday was a packed house in the Swamp with a lot of recruits on campus but on Friday, the Florida Gators hosted another big target on campus.

Defensive back Cordale Flott (6-1, 165, Saraland, AL. High) was on campus for the first time after picking up an offer earlier this month.

“It was great,” Flott said of his visit to Florida on Saturday. “It was a great time. We got to go over academics, tour the campus and talk to the coaches. I talked to Coach [Dan] Mullen, Coach [Charlton] Warren and Coach [Sal] Sunseri.”

Defensive backs coach Charlton Warren spoke with Flott about the purpose of Friday’s visit to Gainesville.

“That the main focus was to show me the academics and the campus,” he said on Warren’s message to him. “Because football is there but if I’m willing or have the feel of the university as a whole instead of just football.”

Warren also spoke with Flott about how the Gators would like to use him in the defense if he chooses the Orange and Blue.

“He thinks I’m a great fit for the defense,” Flott said on how Warren sees him fitting into the defense. “He sees me as being a man to man corner. It’s what they do best and what I do best.”

Defensive line coach Sal Sunseri is the coach that has spoken to Flott the most during his recruitment and they had a chance to talk on Saturday.

“He’s my main recruiter for my area,” he said of the message from Sunseri. “He said I’m a good lengthy athlete that can move well as a 6-1 guy and I could play anything in the back end.”

After Friday’s visit to Gainesville, Flott had high praise for Florida including putting the Gators high in his recruitment.

“Yes, a lot,” Flott said on if this helped Florida’s chances with him. “Florida is now my leader.”

Flott doesn’t think Friday will be his last trip to Gainesville as the cornerback already is planning to return.

“I will be back for sure,” he said on if he plans to return to Florida.

INSIDERS TAKE: Flott says he isn’t sure of when he will make a decision but he’s very high on Florida and that’s a big reason he named them his leader.