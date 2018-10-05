Florida Gators visitors list preview for the LSU game

The Florida Gators will host their biggest game in the Swamp this year when they host #5 LSU on Saturday afternoon.

Dan Mullen and his coaching staff will also have many of their top recruits in the Swamp on Saturday on either official visits or unofficial visits.

Not only will the Gators have top 2019 prospects in attendance but also several 2020 and 2021 prospects are expected in the Swamp.

GatorCountry brings you Florida Gators recruiting visitors list preview for this weekend’s LSU game.

Official visitors

The Florida Gators are scheduled to host four official visitors this weekend for the game including one of their commits.

Defensive back commit Jaydon Hill is scheduled to take his official visit to Florida this weekend after tearing his ACL a few weeks ago. Hill is locked in with Florida and says he doesn’t think he will take anymore visits to any other school.

Joining Hill this weekend is safety Lewis Cine who is scheduled to announce his decision soon but has said that he wanted to visit his childhood favorite school Florida first. Heading into the visit Georgia is the favorite but a good visit this weekend could go a long ways for the Gators.

Another Texas prospect that’s expected to be in Gainesville this weekend is receiver Elijah Higgins who last visited Florida this summer. Higgins has family in Florida and has a lot of interest in the Gators, Stanford and Texas.

Alabama defensive end commit Byron Young is also expected to be in Gainesville this weekend. Young who has been committed to Alabama for months now has a relationship with Dan Mullen and speaks with the Gators on a regular basis. This will be Young’s first visit to Gainesville.

Unofficial visits

Headlining this weekend’s unofficial visitors list has to be tight end Keon Zipperer and defensive end Lloyd Summerall. Both of those guys are major targets for the Gators at Lakeland High and both have the Gators high on their list. Both Zipperer and Summerall look to be favoring Florida and Miami and neither have a decision date set but both are expected to sign in December. This will be the first time this fall on campus for both of them.

Joining his teammates this weekend is offensive lineman Deyvavie Hammond who is a guy that Florida has turned up the heat on recently. Hammond has a lot of interest in the Gators and the other instate schools but if Florida continues to recruit him hard then the Gators should be in good shape.

One guy to pay close attention to this weekend is Auburn offensive line commit Keiondre Jones who’s a possibility to visit Florida this weekend but the Auburn staff is trying to get him not to. Jones is cousins with Florida quarterback Emory Jones and has stayed in touch with the Gators despite his commitment to Auburn.

Offensive lineman Kamaar Bell has been a frequent visitor to Gainesville since Dan Mullen arrived and is expected again on Saturday. Florida trails Alabama for Bell right now but the Crimson Tide still haven’t given Bell the full green light so that helps Florida’s case.

Offensive/defensive lineman Renato Brown also says he will make his first trip to Gainesville this fall on Saturday. Brown who can play either offensive or defensive line in college is high on the Gators after opening his recruitment from Miami earlier this year.

Running back Nay’Quan Wright visited Florida for the Kentucky game and is still trying to get up to campus this weekend for the game against LSU. Wright is high on Florida and Georgia but likely doesn’t make a decision until December.

On the defensive side of the ball Florida will host Georgia linebacker commit JD Bertrand this weekend. Bertrand is a guy that the Gators have been talking to a lot despite his commitment to the Bulldogs and the linebacker is listening to what the Gators have to say.

Defensive tackles Lloyd Murray and Jaquaze Sorrells are also expected in town this weekend. Sorrells is a guy who says he doesn’t talk to the Florida staff much but has interest in the Gators. Murray is from the state of Texas and hasn’t visited Florida yet this year but talks to defensive line coach Sal Sunseri a lot.

Commits visiting Florida

Florida will have a lot of its commits in town this weekend to help the coaching staff recruit the top targets. Florida’s two biggest recruiters are part of the group expected in town as quarterback commit Jalon Jones and linebacker Diwun Black have been guys recruiting pretty much everyone that the Gators want.

Offensive line commits Ethan White, Wardrick Wilson and Riley Simonds are expected in town. White and Simonds are very solid to Florida but Wilson is coming off of a trip to Missouri and has other official visits scheduled so this is a visit for the Gators to sure up his commitment.

Receiver commit Dointe Marks, defensive tackle commit Jaelin Humphries, athlete commit Trent Whittemore and linebacker commit Jesiah Pierre have been in the Swamp this year and are expected to return this weekend.

Linebacker commit Tyron Hopper is scheduled to make his first visit to Gainesville this fall on Saturday and the Gators are trying to fend off Auburn and South Carolina for him.

2020 commits Anthony Richardson, Keyvone Lee, Josh Griffis and Kedrick Bingley-Jones are all expected in Gainesville on Saturday.

Underclassmen visiting Florida

While the 2019 list is impressive for the Gators, the 2020 list is even more impressive as Flrodia will host several of the nation’s best on Saturday.

The biggest name of them all is 2020 running back EJ Smith who is the son of Hall of Famer and former Gators running back Emmitt Smith. This will the younger Smith’s first to Florida under Dan Mullen.

Here are the rest of the guys expected to be in the Swamp on Saturday.

2020 RB DeMarkus Bowman

2020 RB Jordan Simmons

2020 WR EJ Williams

2020 WR Michael Robertson

2020 athlete Curtis Jacobs

2020 athlete Ja’Quavion Fraziars

2020 athlete Avanate Williams

2020 OL Josh Braun

2020 OL Miller Merryweather-Lewis

2020 OL Zane Herring

2020 DE Gervon Dexter

2020 DT Tim Smith

2020 LB Derek Wingo

2020 DB Fred Davis

2020 DB Miles Brooks

2021 WR Trevonte Rucker

2021 Decari Collins