Florida Gators visitors list for March 16th weekend

This weekend is a big weekend for the Florida Gators football program as they start their first spring practice on Friday afternoon under new head coach Dan Mullen.

Mullen and his staff will also play host to several big name prospects who will be on unofficial visits to watch Florida practice and watch how the new coaches work.

GatorCountry brings you a look at this weekend’s visitors list as prospects are scheduled to be on campus starting on Friday afternoon.

Offensive linemen coming to town

This may sound like a broken record but once again the Florida Gators staff is focused on signing a big offensive line class as they look to regain the numbers wanted under Mullen.

This weekend the staff will host three offensive linemen on campus for visits as they get to watch and get to know new offensive line coach John Hevesy.

Offensive lineman Charles Turner (6-5, 265, Bradenton, FL. IMG) is scheduled to be on campus on Friday with his father. Turner has an offer from Florida and several other big programs. This will be his first visit to Gainesville.

Another lineman making his first visit to Gainesville this weekend is scheduled to be offensive lineman Donavan Beaver (6-6, 275, Fredericksburg, VA. Massaponax) who will make the long trip down after picking up an offer from Florida recently.

Joining those two guys will be offensive lineman Ethan White (6-5, 315, Clearwater, FL. Superior Collegiate Academy) who recently visited Florida for junior day. White has a lot of interest in the Gators early on but hasn’t named a leader yet.

California duo visiting

The Gators are scheduled to host two visitors who will make the long trek from the state of California for a visit to Gainesville on Saturday.

One of those players is defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (6-5, 235, Thousand Oaks, CA. Oaks Christian) who is regarded as the top player in the country. Thibodeaux is open to a lot of schools but most feel as if USC is the early favorite but getting him on campus so early is a huge plus for the Gators.

Joining Thibodeaux in Gainesville this weekend is receiver Mycah Pittman (6-0, 195, Calabasas, CA. High) who has been very vocal about his interest in the Gators. Pittman has an older brother at USC which makes them a team to watch but Florida is a team that Pittman likes early on.

Defensive targets visiting

Joining those guys on campus this weekend are scheduled to be three more prospects on the defensive side of the ball. Two of those guys will make the trip from out of state to see the Gators.

Defensive end Derick Hunter (6-4, 281, Fort Myers, FL. Dunbar) will be on campus for the second time in as many months. Hunter really liked his visit to Florida for junior day but the Gators still trail Georgia for the defensive end. The Gators however continue to get Hunter on campus which helps the staff.

Joining Hunter on the defensive line is defensive tackle Jaelin Humphries (6-5, 301, Lawrenceville, GA. Mountain View) who will be on campus for the first time on Saturday. Humphries can play offensive or defensive line but would like to play on the defensive side of the ball. Georgia is the early team to beat but Humphries admits to having a lot of interest in the Gators.

Florida will also host linebacker Tra Wilkins (6-2, 210, Stone Mountain, GA. Stephenson) this weekend and it will be the first time on campus for Wilkins. Georgia once again is the team to watch for Wilkins but the linebacker says he wants to meet the new Gators coaching staff.

Underclassmen visiting

Joining the 2019 guys on campus this weekend will be several underclassmen prospects including one commit to Florida.

2020 defensive end commit Josh Griffis will visit Florida for the first time under Dan Mullen this weekend. Griffis recently transferred to IMG for his junior year.

2020 Miami receiver commit Leonard Manuel is also scheduled to be on campus this weekend for the first time under Mullen. Manuel is one of the top players for the 2020 class.

Joining those guys is 2021 athlete Kamar Wilcoxson who is teammates with Wilkins who is visiting this weekend.