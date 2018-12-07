Florida Gators visitors list for December 7th weekend

The Florida Gators will host its second big weekend of official visitors this weekend as they’re just 12 days away from the early signing period.

This weekend the Gators are expected to host 14 official visitors on campus with five of those guys being uncommitted prospects.

Dan Mullen will host nine of his commits this weekend as most all of the commits are expected to sign early in December.

GatorCountry brings you an official visitors preview for this weekend.

Commits coming to town

The Gators have already hosted a few commits on official visits but this weekend is a big weekend for the commits.

Quarterback commit Jalon Jones who’s the leader of the class is taking his official visit this weekend. Jones has been solid to Florida since committing in April.

Two of Jones’ future offensive line teammates Ethan White and Wardrick Wilson are also expected to be in town taking official visits. Both guys are solid to Florida and plan to sign early.

Athlete commit Ja’Markis Weston who is one of the quieter commits in the class will also be on campus this weekend and on campus for just the second time since the summer.

Linebacker commits Tyron Hopper, Mohamoud Diabate and Jesiah Pierre are also expected on campus this weekend. The Gators are trying to fend off a late push from South Carolina for Hopper. Hopper is expected to sign early and heading into the visit Florida is still in good shape.

Last but certainly not least athlete commit Trent Whittemore will make the short drive over to campus on Friday to take his official visit to Florida.

Florida going for another flip

Florida flipped two prospects this weekend and they will go for another flip this weekend when they host Florida State commit Dontae Lucas on campus. Lucas’ family is good friends with Nay’Quan Wright’s family and that helps Florida some. Lucas has been a vocal recruiter for Florida State in the past so Florida has its work cut out for them.

Big targets visiting

Four of Florida’s biggest defensive targets are scheduled to be on campus this weekend and one of Florida’s biggest targets on offense.

Tight end Keon Zipperer is scheduled to make the drive up to Gainesville on Friday night after his state championship game. Florida and Miami are battling for Zipperer before he signs early on December 19th.

Zipperer’s teammate and defensive end Lloyd Summerall is also expected to be on campus after the game on Friday night. Like Zipperer, Summerall has Florida and Miami battling for him. He signs early as well and is expected to enroll early.

Making the long trip from California is defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux who has said Florida is in his final four but the Gators have some work to do to catch up to Oregon. Thibodeaux is expected to sign early.

One of Florida’s biggest defensive back targets Marcus Banks is scheduled to make his first trip to Gainesville this weekend. Banks is a former LSU commit but Texas A&M is currently the favorite for Banks.

Defensive back Tyrique Stevenson is scheduled to be in town this weekend. Stevenson is a former Florida commit but Miami and Georgia have been the teams most linked to Stevenson.

Unofficial visits

Joining the official visitors this weekend is expected to be a few unofficial visitors.

Linebacker commit Diwun Black is scheduled to take an unofficial visit this weekend and take an official later on in the process.

Two of Florida’s 2020 commits Jaquavion Fraziars and Gervon Dexter are also expected to be on campus this weekend.

Defensive back commit Jaydon Hill has also mentioned that he make take an unofficial visit to Florida this weekend.