Florida Gators recruiting visitors list for March 24th weekend

The Florida Gators will have an open spring practice on Saturday and while the team is practicing, the Gators coaching staff will host several prospects on campus.

Last weekend was a huge weekend for recruiting for the coaching and this weekend is also setting up to have several top prospects on campus.

GatorCountry.com brings you a Florida Gators recruiting visitors list preview for this weekend.

Defensive line coming to town

Florida is scheduled to play to host to three defensive ends this weekend including one from the state of Florida. The Gators will host a defensive tackle on campus this weekend.

Defensive end Khris Bogle (6-4, 207, Fort Lauderdale, FL. Cardinal Gibbons) is scheduled to meet the new coaching staff for the first time on Saturday. Bogle is likely favoring Miami early on but the Gators hope to change that this weekend.

Joining Bogle is scheduled to be defensive end Terrell Dawkins (6-4, 246, Concord, NC. Cox Mill) who Florida offered earlier this spring. North Carolina State and Tennessee have the edge early on for Dawkins.

Defensive end Colby Wooden (6-4, 230, Lawrenceville, GA. Archer) will also be making his first visit to Gainesville on Saturday. Wooden has a Florida offer and offers from a lot of other big schools in the southeast. Auburn and Florida State are two schools standing out to Wooden early on.

Joining the defensive ends in Gainesville this weekend is scheduled to be defensive tackle Jaelin Humphries (6-4, 303, Lawrenceville, GA. Mountain View) who was scheduled to visit last weekend but wasn’t able to make it in town.

Linebacker visiting

It’s no secret that the Gators need linebackers in this class and this weekend one of the top linebackers in the country is scheduled to visit Gainesville.

Linebacker Shane Lee (6-0, 240, Baltimore, MD. St. Frances Academy) will make his first visit to Florida this weekend. Lee doesn’t currently hold a Florida offer but that likely changes this weekend. Penn State is the early favorite for Lee heading into the visit.

Miami commit to visit

The Florida Gators will host a Miami commit on campus this weekend for the second straight weekend.

This weekend the Gators will host linebacker/defensive back Diamante Howard (6-2, 178, Miami, FL. Southridge) on campus. Howard hasn’t visited the new coaching staff yet so this will be his first trip to see Dan Mullen and crew.

Commit to visit

With all of the targets scheduled to be on campus, the Gators will host play host to one of their current commits for the 2019 class.

Receiver Dionte Marks (5-11, 178, Deland, FL. High) will make his first visit to Florida since he committed at junior day. Marks is very solid in his commitment to Florida.