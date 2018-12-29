Florida Gators recruiting reaction to the win over Michigan

The Florida Gators dominated the Michigan Wolverines in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl on Saturday in Atlanta to end the season with 10 wins.

Several of Florida’s signees and targets were watching the Gators on TV on Saturday and were impressed by the game.

GatorCountry.com brings you a recruiting reaction to Florida’s win over Michigan on Saturday.

Athlete target Mark-Antony Richards-“Impressive performance, very very impressive.”

2021 receiver commit Trevonte Rucker-“it was a good game.”

Defensive line signee Jaelin Humphries-“excited for the win and to beat Michigan.

2021 athlete commit Kamar Wilcoxson-“Real happy, got some young guys in showing what the future holds. We also proved we can win the big game.”

2020 safety commit Rashad Torrence II-“The Gators dominated the majority of this game. They were just too much for Michigan. I’m glad to be a Gator.”

Linebacker signee Jesiah Pierre-“It’s great to be a Florida Gator.”

Receiver signee Trent Whittemore-“Great win, can’t wait to be a part of something special next year.”

Offensive lineman signee Riley Simonds-“Awesome feeling and a great chance to see the team fight and keep going.”

2020 defensive end commit Gervon Dexter-“I knew it, Coach Mullen is the best coach in college football.”

2020 running back target DeMarkus Bowman

GATOR NATION !!🤷🏽‍♂️🐊🐊🐐 — Bow⚓️ (@Bowman_22) December 29, 2018

Defensive line signee Lloyd Summerall

Good team win🐊❗️ — Lloyd Summerall lll🎋 (@HimsoHam) December 29, 2018

Defensive back target Chris Steele

Running back signee Nay’Quan Wright