Florida Gators recruiting mailbag: September 27th edition

The Florida Gators recruiting efforts has been able to pick up some momentum with three straight home games to open the season and the ability to host prospects on campus.

The Gators are on the road this week before returning home for a huge recruiting weekend against LSU a week from Saturday.

Gator Country’s members have a lot of questions about how the 2019 class will shake out and who are the top prospects that the Gators are still after.

We answer your questions in this week’s Florida Gators recruiting mailbag.

Well let’s dive right in to this week’s recruiting mailbag:

Irgator12: Renaldo Malcolm Green, any interest, just decommitted from school out west.

AS: Green says he hasn’t heard from the Florida coaches since he committed to Florida State and that hasn’t changed since he decomitted.

Gatorzfan: Looking at the 2020 class, what Florida kids would be good gets for the offensive line? I think the staff is high on Cesar Reyes(Tampa) ?

AS: Tackles Jalen Rivers, Miller Lewis and Marcus Dumervill, interior guys like Zane Herring and Cesar Reyes have all visited and have a lot of interest in the Gators.

Alligatoralley: What’s the latest on Kaiir Elam? UGA mods think he is a lean to them.

AS: Florida just hosted him for the Kentucky game and he’s expected back for the LSU game and right now Florida is still in solid shape with him. Georgia and Ohio State are also very much in the mix but Florida is still my pick for him rightnow.

Macbgator: Any new offensive line recruits on the board, high school or junior college!!

AS: No new names on the board except that Florida has start to talk to Mississippi State JUCO offensive line commit Montravious Richardson as he’s setting up a visit to Gainesville.

UFMBA14: It seems like it’s been quiet for a weeks. Is this mostly due to kids getting in to their senior seasons or should we read anything else in to it?

AS: It’s a couple of things, one Florida being on the road for two weeks after a bad team in Colorado State came to town and secondly guys are waiting to visit for the LSU game. Guys are also focusing on their senior years and watching what Florida does down the stretch.

Dhainer24: I won’t ask for a mock class yet , but how about a mock defensive backfield? It just seems like there are so many big names out there, and I know we need to re-stock the depth. I would think we take 5 or 6, so who gets added to Kimbrough, Hill, and Whittemore?

AS: I still like Florida’s chances with Kaiir Elam and they’re trending up with Jarvis Brownlee. Florida would still like to add another safety in the class though. They’re just now getting involved with JUCO safety Fred Peters and are trying to get him on campus.

Gatoronenemyturf: With Elijah Higgins scheduled OV for the lsu game 10/6…… any expected timeline for a decision ?

Is he still an EE ?

AS: I hear that Higgins will wait a little while after his official visit to Florida before making a decision and some say he will wait until he gets word from Stanford on his admission there. Higgins would like to early enroll but that isn’t possible at Stanford.

Jump_pass: Who of Elijah Higgins, Trey Knox & TJ Jones are the most likely to be in this class? It’s been quiet on the Higgins front for a little bit so I’m not sure how good we feel for him.

AS: Right now, I would lean towards Jones being most likely in the class. Florida however can help itself with Higgins next weekend when he comes in town for his official visit.

StuckUpNorthGator: After the Tennessee game is recruiting momentum heading in the right direction? Or is it just gonna be more of the wait and see approach?

AS: The Tennessee game definitely opened a lot of targets eyes to see what the team can do what they put a complete game together but now the Gators have to get those guys on campus and continue to put a good product on the field.

Emaness: Is there any progress on flipping Tennessee commits/means? Guys like Aaron Beasley and others?

AS: Beasley is listening to Florida but wants to take all of his visits first but Tennessee is still looking good to keep him in the fold.

8485: What recruits are planning on coming to the LSU game?

AS: There will be dozens of unofficial visits and most of the commits will be in town. These are scheduled to take official visits, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Jaydon Hill, Chester Kimbrough, Lewis Cine, Byron Young, Elijah Higgins, Lloyd Summerall and possible Wardrick Wilson.

Juggernautz: Which JUCO recruits, if any, are we pursuing the hardest?

AS: Florida is recruiting Mississippi State offensive line commits LaQuinston Sharp and Montravious Richardson but that’s the only two main JUCO recruits on the offensive side of the ball. On defense they’re recruiting safety Fred Peters who they just offered last week.

Juggernautz: Any updates on the running back board?

AS: No real update on the board except it’s still Trey Sanders and Nay’Quan Wright. Wright will now likely take a visit to Georgia and wait until closer to December to make a decision. Florida is still squarely in the mix for Sanders and is battling Alabama.

KHC_Dad: Are we recruiting any more defensive tackles or are we done with Jaelin Humphries? It seems like we’re only recruiting strong side defensive ends and speed rushers now.

AS: Florida wants another defensive tackle in the class to go with Humphries. They just offered Siaki Ika out of Utah and are trying to get him to visit. They’re also recruiting D’Von Ellies, Jason Blissett and if they want they can get back in the mix with Jaquaze Sorrells.