Florida Gators recruiting mailbag: October 4th edition

The Florida Gators recruiting efforts has been able to pick up some momentum with back to back road wins against quality SEC teams.

The Gators will have a chance to improve their standing with a lot of prospects this weekend as Florida is scheduled to host several big prospects for the LSU game this coming weekend.

Gator Country’s members have a lot of questions about how the 2019 class will shake out and who are the top prospects that the Gators are still after.

We answer your questions in this week’s Florida Gators recruiting mailbag.

Well let’s dive right in to this week’s recruiting mailbag:

Macbgator: Are we expecting any commits from the recruits coming this weekend, who might be on commitment watch???

AS: Heading into the weekend nobody is truly on commit watch from the 2019 class. There are a few 2020 guys that have Florida high on their list and could commit, like any big weekend a commit isn’t out of the question.

Orange_and_Bluke: If we defeat LSU this weekend can we pretty much get whomever we want?

AS: I don’t know about all that but it certainly helps the Gators and Dan Mullen out. This is a huge game with a lot of players expected to be in attendance and this is a game that will get a lot of attention around the country.

Macbgator: What does our offensive line and defensive line board look like today???

AS: On the offense line you have Kamaar Bell and Deyvavie Hammond as the guys that Florida has the best shot with right now and the Gators only need one more lineman in the class.

On the defensive line they have Renato Brown, Lloyd Summerall, Alabama commits Byron Young and Justin Eboigbe, Braylen Ingraham, Lloyd Murray and FSU commit Quashon Fuller and Derick Hunter. Out of those guys Florida is in good shape with Summerall and are in the mix for Ingraham, Brown and the two FSU commits.

Dhainer24: Is there an instant impact offensive linemen that maybe we aren’t leading on right now, but we could make a major push for as signing day nears? Maybe a kid that will have second thoughts about going far away from home. Maybe a 5* kid who really likes the Gators and just needs a reason to change his mind.

Similar to the Leatherwood situation, except with a happier ending because our coaches no longer suck and won’t drop the ball and allow him to be kidnapped.

AS: Auburn commit Keiondre Jones is a guy that Florida is still talking to and he’s the cousin of quarterback Emory Jones. Jones is a guy that could play early for Florida if he was to come to Florida but right Jones is all in with Auburn.

Ufgatordad: Has the ship completely sailed on Tyrique Stevenson? He went from having a visit with the new staff and calling Gville “home” to not showing up again on campus. Is UGA far and away his leader? Just don’t get how we haven’t been able to gain traction with such an elite defensive back given our need at that position…

AS: Georgia is in really good shape with Stevenson and he hasn’t visited them more because his relationship with them has been a longer one than the one with the Gators coaches. Right now I don’t see Stevenson at Florida.

Emaness: Which targets committed to other schools do you think we have been the best chance of flipping now that we’re halfway through the season?

AS: Miami defensive commit Jarvis Brownlee, FSU defensive end commits Quashon Fuller and Derick Hunter, Auburn commit Keiondre Jones and Tennessee commit Aaron Beasley are all guys that I think are looking hard at Florida despite their commitments. None of those guys have hinted at flipping but those are the names to watch.

UFMBA14: Any word on where we stand with the “wait and see” mindset of the recruits? If they are still waiting, what else are they looking for?

AS: Most of those guys have seen the offense and seen what Dan Mullen has been able to do with the Gators. Now that those guys have seen the Gators play, they’re visiting but a lot of Florida’s targets are waiting until December or signing day to announce decisions.

Macbgator: Who are we recruiting at safety and defensive back??

AS: At corner the targets are Kaiir Elam, Miami commit Jarvis Brownlee, LaCarea Pleasant-Johnson and JUCO corner Jamar Richardson. Out of those Florida is recruiting Elam and Brownlee hard and are in the best shape with those two.

At safety the targets are Tennessee commit Aaron Beasley, JUCO safety Fred Peters, Lewis Cine, Ohio State commit Jordan Battle and Cortez Andrews. Cine visits Florida this weekend and it’s a big trip for both parties.

QU1ZE: @AndrewSpivey 5 star receiver Jadon Haselwood is no longer committed to UGA, we have any chance there?? Is he even on our board since we’re laying out the red carpet for Higgins??

AS: Auburn and Miami are ahead right now and Haselwood hasn’t visited Florida under Dan Mullen. He had scheduled several visits but never made it on campus so until he shows up, Florida isn’t in the mix.