Black recruiting two guys hard to join the Florida Gators

The Florida Gators have had three home games to start the season and that has been a chance for the coaching staff to get a lot of recruits in the Swamp to see Dan Mullen’s team play.

Helping Mullen and the staff recruit has been Florida Gators linebacker commit Diwun Black (6-3, 216, Kissimmee, FL. Osceola) who has been at every home game this year and was glad to see Florida get a win on Saturday.

“I think they did good, they finally got back in action,” Black said on his thoughts on Florida on Saturday night. “They finally got happy again, hyped up about the game. It was a great for them.”

Black who says he’s been watching the defense closely the first three games says he can see himself playing early.

“Oh yeah,” he said on if he sees playing time on the defense. “My plan for when I get here is to work hard and start.”

The Gators coaching staff has told Black to watch Chauncey Gardner-Johnson’s position in games as they continue to tell the commit that he will play multiple spots in the defense at Florida.

“Right now it’s the same, like a rover position,” Black said on where Florida sees him playing. “My role would be outside linebacker, they play their skill linebacker outside more in space so they can make open field tackles.”

Black has been one of the Gators most vocal commits says that his relationship with the coaching staff continues to grow.

“It’s the same love, probably even better,” Black said on his relationship with the coaching staff. “Every time we see each other it grows.

The Gators commit has been at every home game in Gainesville and he says he will be back in a few weeks to help recruit more guys to Florida.

“I’m taking my official for the LSU game,” he said on when he will be back at Florida. “I’m going to be doing a lot of that [recruiting].”

Over the last few weeks, Black has gotten the chance to meet most of the recruits and he says their relationship is also growing.

“I’m getting to know them pretty good,” Black said on getting to know the commits. “I didn’t really meet them in person before, I just met them on Twitter and through text.”

Black also has a few guys in mind that he’s recruiting to join him in Gainesville next year.

“I’m hoping [Kaiir] Elam,” he said on who he hopes is the next to commit to Florida. “Elam commit and some offensive linemen that I’ve been talking to. I’m trying to flip Chris Steele, I’m trying to flip him. I’m his ear everyday. I think he’s coming down for LSU.”