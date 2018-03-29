Wilson solid with his commitment to the Florida Gators

On Wednesday, the Florida Gators hosted two offensive line commits on campus as the Gators coaching staff continues to host multiple prospects a day.

Offensive line commit Wardrick Wilson (6-5, 305, Miami, FL. Doral Academy Charter) was one of those on campus visiting Florida with several of his teammates.

“It was a great visit,” Wilson said of his visit to Florida on Wednesday. “I got the chance to meet the new coaching staff. I got to watch film with Coach [John] Hevesy and the offensive line too.”

Wilson committed to the previous coaching staff but he says two coaches have been recruiting him hard since they arrived in Gainesville.

“Coach [Cordell] Landers and Coach Hevesy,” he said on the coaches he talks to the most. “They’ve been talking to me a lot and telling me that they wanted me to visit. Ever since they got the job they’ve been talking to me.”

Offensive line coach John Hevesy met with Wilson for the first time on Wednesday and showed him what the Gators offense looks like.

“He was showing me film of practice they had the day before,” Wilson said of his time with Hevesy. “He was going over the plays with me and showing me what they were doing right and what they were doing wrong. He really knows what he’s talking about.”

Head coach Dan Mullen also met with Wilson for the first time on Wednesday and explained what being a Gator is all about.

“Coach Mullen talked to me about the academics at Florida,” he said of his message from Mullen. “He told me what to expect if I came to Florida and that he would like to have me on the team.”

Wilson liked what the previous coaching staff had planned for him but he admits this coaching staff has a little better plan.

“I like the new coaching staff, they have a lot of energy,” Wilson said of the coaching staff. “I like the offense they have better and I like the coaching staff.”

Wilson thought about his commitment status once Jim McElwain was fired but once Hevesy and Mullen were hired, the doubts left the lineman’s mind.

“At first when Coach McElwain got fired, I was thinking about opening things up until Coach Hevesy got hired,” he said on his status with Florida. “Coach Hevesy had offered me at Mississippi State so we already had that relationship so when he got hired I wanted to stay committed to Florida. Florida feels like home.”

INSIDERS TAKE: Wilson says he plans to return to Florida for another visit either this spring or summer and says he’s very solid in his commitment to Florida now.