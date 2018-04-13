Orange and Blue visitors list for the Florida Gators

The Florida Gators will concluded spring practice on Saturday when the Gators play the Orange and Blue game and the Swamp is expected to be packed with visitors.

All spring long Dan Mullen and the coaching staff has hosted top prospect after top prospect and that looks to continue this weekend when dozens of recruits will visit Gainesville.

GatorCountry brings you a look at this weekend’s Florida Gators visitors list for the spring game.

Official visitor

The NCAA passed new rules to allow spring official visits and this weekend the Gators will host their first official visitor of the 2019 class. Defensive back Nick Cross (6-1, 207, Hyattsville, MD. DeMatha Catholic) is scheduled to make the trip to Gainesville. Ohio State is the team to beat early on but Cross admits to having a lot of interest in Florida.

Defensive backs visiting DBU

The Gators have a talented group of starters at defensive back but if they want to continue the tradition of DBU, the need for talented players in 2019 is a must. This weekend the Gators are scheduled to host six very good prospects at the position.

One of the best in the country in defensive back Derek Stingley (6-0, 170, Baton Rouge, LA. Dunham) is scheduled to visit this weekend. LSU is the team to beat due to his location but he does talk to Florida a lot.

Joining Stingley this weekend is his good friend defensive back Chester Kimbrough (5-11, 168, New Orleans, LA. Warren Easton) who likes Florida a lot. Kimbrough is one to keep a close eye on this weekend.

Alabama defensive back commit Brendan Gant (6-2, 187, Lakeland, FL. Kathleen) will make his first trip to Gainesville under the new staff. Gant liked Florida before committing to Alabama and he’s close with current linebacker Ventrell Miller.

Joining those this weekend is defensive back DJ Turner (5-11, 170, Suwanee, GA. North Gwinnett) who will be on campus for the second this spring. Defensive back Cortez Andrews (6-2, 205, Tallahassee, FL. Godby) is scheduled to make his first trip this weekend as well.

Lastly, defensive back Tyler Scott (5-10, 181, Fort Lauderdale, FL. University) is scheduled to be on campus for the second time this spring.

Talented linebackers visiting

One of the biggest needs this year is players at the linebacker position as four prospects at the position are scheduled to visit.

Linebacker Ke’shun Brown (6-0, 215, Montgomery, AL. Carver) is a guy that Sal Sunseri has been working hard on and the Alabama prospects will be on campus for the first time on Saturday.

Linebacker Rian Davis (6-3, 233, Apopka, FL. Wekiva) is looking for an offer from Florida after his recruitment has really taken off. Alabama is working hard on Davis but an offer from Florida would be big for Davis.

Former Florida linebacker commit Marcus Tillman (6-1, 220, Orlando, FL. Jones) will also be on campus this weekend. This will be the first time for Tillman to meet the new coaching staff on campus.

Joining those guys is scheduled to be linebacker Tra Wilkins (6-2, 210, Stone Mountain, GA. Stephenson) who also visited for junior day earlier this year.

Talented defensive linemen visiting

Continuing the theme of talented defensive prospects visiting this weekend will be defensive linemen coming to campus. The Gators are scheduled to host four big time linemen prospects.

Leading the charge is defensive end Derick Hunter (6-4, 275, Fort Myers, FL. Dunbar) who has been on campus multiple this spring including last weekend. Hunter will be accompanied by his father this weekend as the Gators look to put more distance in his recruitment.

Miami defensive end commit Jesiah Pierre (6-2, 220, Mount Dora, FL. Christian Home and Bible School) is also scheduled to be on campus and he was last on campus for junior day. Pierre is a guy that will likely play the BUCK position in Todd Grantham’s defense.

Defensive tackle Patrick Lucas (6-3, 290, Wetumpka, AL. High) says he will make his first trip to Gainesville this weekend after talking with defensive line coach Sal Sunseri.

Ole Miss defensive tackle commit Lloyd Murray (6-2, 310, Wichita Falls, TX. Hirschi) is also scheduled to make his first trip to Gainesville this weekend. Murray was high on Florida before committing to Ole Miss earlier this year.

Other big names visiting

If the above names weren’t enough to get you excited, than maybe the rest of these prospects will do the trick.

Joining the defensive guys this weekend will be receiver Mycah Pittman (6-0, 195, Calabasas, CA. High) who will make the long flight for the second this spring. Pittman is very high on Florida after living in the state before.

Offensive lineman Keiondre Jones (6-4, 315, Hogansville, GA. Callaway) will be in town to watch his cousin Emory Jones perform in the Swamp for the first time. This will be Jones’ second time in Gainesville this spring.

Athlete Mark Antony-Richards (6-1, 194, West Palm Beach, FL. Wellington) missed his previous scheduled trip to Gainesville but says Saturday he will be in town.

Tight end Tyler Fromm (6-5, 225, Warner Robins, GA. High) is also scheduled to make his second trip to Gainesville this weekend.

Running back Derrian Brown (5-11, 174, Buford, GA. High) says he will make his first visit to Gainesville this weekend for the spring game.

Commits visiting

The coaching staff will have their hands full with all of the visitors this weekend but they will have seven commits helping. These are the commits scheduled to be on campus.

Offensive line commit Ethan White (6-5, 315, Clearwater, FL. Superior Collegiate)

Receiver commit Dionte Marks (5-11, 178, Deland, FL. High)

Linebacker commit Jammal Abrhams (6-2, 232, Birmingham, AL. Jackson-Olin)

Athlete commit Trent Whittemore (6-3, 190, Gainesville, FL. Buchholz)

2020 athlete commit Keyvone Lee (6-1, 205, Clearwater, FL. Superior Collegiate)

2020 commit Josh Griffis (6-4, 225, Bradenton, FL. IMG)

Also walk-on 2018 linebacker commit Umstead Sanders​ says he will be on campus.

Possible visits

The following guys have all stated that they may visit Florida this coming weekend but at the time of publishing this story they haven’t finalized plans.

DB Tyrique Stevenson

DB Kaiir Elam

2020 visitors​

The 2019 class will be full of guys on campus but several 2020 prospects says they will be on campus as well. Here are the guys scheduled to visit

2020 running back Jayion McCluster (6-1, 190, Largo, FL. High)

2020 receiver Bryan Robinson (6-0, 175, West Palm Beach, FL. Palm Beach Central)

2020 receiver Javon Baker (6-1, 175, Atlanta, GA. McEachern)

2020 defensive tackle Jamil Burroughs (6-2, 280, Powder Springs, GA. McEachern)