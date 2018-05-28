Lynn excited to receive an offer from the Florida Gators

Last week the Florida Gators coaching staff handed out several offers including a couple to big receivers.

One of those offers went out to receiver Rashean Lynn (6-5, 184, Cocoa, FL. High) who was offered by his area recruiter.

“Coach [Greg] Knox offered me,” Lynn said of the Florida coach who offered him last week. “He pretty much told me to never stop working to get better at my game.”

Lynn wasn’t shy at all about hiding his excitement when he received the offer from the Gators coaching staff.

“It means a lot,” he said of what the offer means to him. “Growing up I always told people I would play for the Gators. I couldn’t stop smiling when he told me that I got an offer.”

The instate receiver has yet to meet most of the Gators coaching staff but he has heard a lot about head coach Dan Mullen.

“I have heard a lot of things about him,” Lynn said of Mullen. “I’m excited to meet him myself and get a chance to work with him.”

Lynn won’t have to wait long to meet the coaching staff as the receiver plans to visit Gainesville soon.

“I’m visiting Florida on the 2nd,” he said of when he plans to visit Florida. “I’m going to workout at the camp so I can work with the coaches. I had planned on going before I got the offer because I felt that it would’ve helped get me an offer but now I’m just going to get better.”

When Lynn told the Gators he was going to visit for the camp, he received a message from Mullen about what he wants to see out of the receiver.

“Coach Mullen wants to see me get busy in person,” Lynn said of what he wants to get out of the visit to Florida. “I’m going to build relationship with the coaches and take something from the camp that will make me a better receiver.”

After picking up the offer from the Gators, Lynn quickly put the Gators in his top group of schools.

“Florida is in my top three so far,” he said of where Florida is in his recruitment. “Oregon and Louisville are in my top three out of the offers I have. I’m not in a rush to make a decision.”