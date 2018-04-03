Janvier excited to receive a Florida Gators offer

The Florida Gators didn’t have anyone on campus this weekend but the coaching staff was still hard at work in recruiting as they offered several players on Saturday.

2020 offensive lineman Jovens Janvier (6-4, 315, Hialeah, FL. Champagnat-Catholic) was one of those guys who picked up a Florida offer on Saturday.

“Coach Cordell [Landers] offered me,” Janvier said. “He said that we looked at your film and love you over here and would love to offer you.”

The South Florida prospect has picked up a few offer in the last few weeks but this was a big offer for Janvier.

“It means a lot to me because it’s my SEC offer,” he said on what the offer means to him. “Growing up I watched Florida, Florida State and Miami, so I watched them growing up.”

A few weeks ago, Janvier was on campus at Florida and he spoke with offensive line coach John Hevese.

“When I went up there I talked to the offensive line coach and Coach Cordell,” Janvier said on the coaches he spoke to while visiting this spring. “They were all asking me how I was liking it there. It was amazing.”

Janvier said the visit to Florida felt like home and he was impressed by several things in Gainesville.

“Practice was intense,” he said on how he liked the visit. “They were competing and I liked the energy the offensive line had. It was great. The facilities were very nice and they treated me like I was one of them.”

Now that Janvier picked up a Florida offer, his recruitment is expected to take off but right now the lineman isn’t focused on the process.

“Not really, my options are still open 100%,” Janvier said on his recruitment. “I’m not really focused on it right now. I’m just trying to get better and better every day.”

INSIDERS TAKE: Janvier was impressed by the visit and the Gators but he’s very new to the recruiting process. The Gators will likely get the lineman back on campus again either this spring or summer.