Fromm sees a winning mindset from the Florida Gators coaching staff

Head coach Dan Mullen was able to bring in several out of state prospects for the Florida Gators junior day last month and that included several players from the state of Georgia.

Tight end Tyler Fromm (6-5, 225, Warner Robins, GA. High) was one of those prospects on campus and he enjoyed junior day.

“I had a great time on the visit,” Fromm said on his junior day visit. “I pretty much got a tour of the campus and all of the facilities that are related to football. I talked to a lot of coaches too.”

While on campus, Fromm got the chance to talk to several coaches including head coach Dan Mullen.

“I met and talk with a majority of the coaches,” he said. “The main ones I spoke to were Coach [Larry] Scott, Coach [John] Hevesy and Coach Mullen.”

Tight ends’ coach Larry Scott spoke at length with Fromm about how Florida uses the position in Mullen’s offense.

“He basically told me Florida’s offense throws the ball around to the tight ends a lot,” Fromm said of Scott’s message to him. “He thinks I would be a great fit for them in the offense.”

Scott also explained to Fromm that the Gators need numbers at tight end in the 2019 class.

“He told me about the depth and need at tight end,” he said of Scott’s message about needing tight ends this year. “He said two out of the three they have are going to be seniors and he needs to have six on the roster.”

Mullen also spoke with Fromm and his family during the visit and expressed a lot of interest in the tight end.

“He was excited to me have me down in Gainesville,” Fromm said of Mullen’s message to him. “He showed a lot of interest in me when I was down there.”

Fromm is the younger brother of Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm so the Gators had some work to do in order to get the tight end on campus but once on campus he was impressed by Florida.

“After speaking with Coach Scott a few times before going down there I knew I needed to visit,” he said on why he decided to visit Florida. “The visit definitely sparked my interest after meeting all the coaches and getting to see the place.”

While on campus, Fromm had the chance to watch the Gators coaching staff interact with people and he walked away impressed by them.

“The coaches at Florida to me have a strong desire to win,” Fromm said of the Florida coaching staff. “They’re going to work hard to make it happen.”

Junior day likely won’t be the last time that the Gators host Fromm on campus this spring as he’s already looking at another visit to Gainesville.

“We’re planning on trying to make it to the spring game,” he said on if he plans to return to Florida.

INSIDERS TAKE: Fromm didn’t want to name a leader or any top group but said that he doesn’t have a timeline for a decision at this time.