Florida Gators coaching staff impressed Georgia OL commit Griffin

Two weekends ago, the Florida Gators hosted a junior day and Dan Mullen and his staff did a good job of luring some of the top players in the 2019 class to visit the Swamp on that Saturday.

The Gators even got Georgia offensive line commit Luke Griffin (6-5, 275, Chatsworth, GA. North Murray) to visit and he learned of some good news while on campus.

“The visit went good, it was a good visit,” Griffin said of his visit to Florida for junior day. “The coaches are very nice, down to earth. It’s always good to pick up an offer, just overall it was a good visit.”

Head coach Dan Mullen delivered the good news of the offer to Griffin after a long meeting with the head man.

“Coach Mullen actually pulled me in his office and offered me,” he said on which coach from Florida offered him. “We sat in his office and talked for 25-30 minutes and he offered me then. We really didn’t even talk about football, we talked about life in general.”

Despite being committed to Georgia, Griffin explained why he decided to visit the Gators for the junior day.

“It was a junior day and only so many people get invited to that so I thought it was pretty special thing to get invited to so I visited,” he said on why he decided to visit Florida. “That’s what really made me decide to visit, I wanted to go see how it was down there.”

The Gators have been recruiting Griffin since Mullen arrived in Gainesville and junior day was another step in the process of recruiting the lineman.

“The offensive line coach [John Hevesy] has been pretty recruiting me pretty hard,” Griffin said of Florida. “He sent me the invite to junior day because he just wanted to get me down there and see how things were there.”

Hevesy wanted to get to know Griffin more during the trip and that was the message to the Georgia commit at junior day.

“He pretty much just told me to see look around, have fun and ask any questions I have,” he said on Hevesy’s message during junior day. “That was pretty much what he told me. He was trying to get to know me more during the visit.”

Griffin walked away from the Gators visit thinking highly of the Florida coaching staff as a whole.

“They’re very honest, I like how they’re very up front,” Griffin said of the coaches. “They aren’t going to beat around the bush with you, they’re just going to come out say what they think about things with you. I like that about them.”

INSIDERS TAKE: Griffin was impressed by the coaching staff during junior day and he says that he’s looking at his schedule to try and possible get back down for another visit to Florida. Right now, Griffin is very solid to Georgia.